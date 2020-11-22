The Los Angeles Lakers signed free-agent guard Wesley Matthews, the team announced Sunday.
The Athletic reports it's a one-year, $3.6 million deal.
Matthews started 67 regular-season games for the Bucks last season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
He has averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the course of his 11-year career, which also has included stops with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
The 34-year-old declined his $2.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.
The Lakers have re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, acquired free agent NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and traded for guard Dennis Schroder in the past week.
--Field Level Media
