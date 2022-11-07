LeBron James was ruled out of Monday's game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz.
James was listed as questionable with a sore left foot. Anthony Davis, who was probable with a sore back, is set to play in the game.
Guards Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV are also both out for the Lakers due to a non-COVID illness.
The Lakers lost 114-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. He had 17 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 130-116 loss to the Jazz on Friday.
