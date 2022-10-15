Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook exited the Lakers' preseason finale against the host Sacramento Kings in the first quarter with a left hamstring injury.
Westbrook, a former league Most Valuable Player and nine-time All-Star, came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season in what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham called a "realignment" of the team's roles as opposed to a "demotion" for Westbrook specifically.
Westbrook entered the game with 7:30 left in the first quarter and departed some five minutes later. It wasn't immediately clear when the injury occurred. He missed two 3-pointers and finished with two turnovers.
Westbrook will be reevaluated on Saturday. According to Spectrum SportsNet, Ham said that Westbrook expected it not to be a serious injury.
The Lakers closed out their preseason with a 133-86 loss to finish 1-5. They begin the regular season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
In 14 NBA seasons, Westbrook has averaged 22.8 points, 8.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds in just under 35 minutes per game. He has averaged a triple-double in points, assists and rebounds four times in his career.
Westbrook spent his first 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and then spend one season apiece with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.