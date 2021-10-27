Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will sit out Wednesday night's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to his injured right ankle.
It will be the second consecutive game missed by the 36-year-old James.
James was injured during Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He sat out Tuesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.
James missed 26 games last season due to a sprained right ankle but Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said the latest injury is unrelated to the earlier one.
"Same ankle -- different spot, different injury," Vogel said.
James is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games.
Forward Anthony Davis is questionable after hurting his right knee against the Spurs.
Davis, 28, is averaging 28 points and 12.5 rebounds in four games this season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.