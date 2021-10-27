Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will sit out Wednesday night's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to his injured right ankle.

It will be the second consecutive game missed by the 36-year-old James.

James was injured during Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He sat out Tuesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

James missed 26 games last season due to a sprained right ankle but Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said the latest injury is unrelated to the earlier one.

"Same ankle -- different spot, different injury," Vogel said.

James is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games.

Forward Anthony Davis is questionable after hurting his right knee against the Spurs.

Davis, 28, is averaging 28 points and 12.5 rebounds in four games this season.

--Field Level Media

