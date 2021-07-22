The Los Angeles Lakers gave a qualifying offer Thursday to guard Talen Horton-Tucker, making the guard a restricted free agent.
The offer is for a reported $1.9 million. It allows the Lakers to match any outside offer to retain the 20-year-old.
Horton-Tucker averaged nine points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 65 games (four starts) in 2020-21, his second season with the Lakers.
The Orlando Magic took Horton-Tucker in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Iowa State, then immediately dealt him to the Lakers.
--Field Level Media
