Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard cleared health and safety protocols and will be available Tuesday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

That leaves four Lakers in the COVID-19 protocols: Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. Anthony Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are injured.

Horton-Tucker, 21, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

Howard, 36, is contributing five points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 25 contests (three starts) in 2021-22.

Both last played Dec. 12 in the Lakers' win over the Orlando Magic.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.