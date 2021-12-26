Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has entered the health and safety protocols, the team announced Sunday.

Rondo, 35, did not play in Saturday's 122-115 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers' fifth straight defeat.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games off the bench this season, his 16th NBA campaign.

Rondo joins Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and head coach Frank Vogel in COVID-19 protocols. The Lakers (16-18) return to action Tuesday at Houston.

--Field Level Media

