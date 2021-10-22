Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to be sidelined two-to-three weeks with knee soreness, coach Frank Vogel announced.

Per Vogel, an MRI revealed Nunn has a bone bruise on his right knee.

Nunn, who signed with the Lakers in August, missed time in the preseason with a sprained ankle. He did not play in Los Angeles' season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Nunn, 26, has averaged 15.0 points and 3.0 assists over 123 career games (111 starts) with the Miami Heat.

The Lakers are also without forward Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) and guards Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery) and Wayne Ellington (hamstring).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.