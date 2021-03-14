The Los Angeles Lakers placed guard Alex Caruso in the concussion protocol on Sunday, two days after his head hit the floor in a 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.
The Lakers labeled the injury as a mild concussion, but Caruso will still have to pass the league-mandated cognitive tests before he can return.
Caruso had four points in seven minutes of action before he left Friday's game.
In 30 games this season, Caruso is averaging 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists off the bench.
The Lakers (25-13) are also without power forward Anthony Davis (calf) for the next 2-3 weeks and power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and center Marc Gasol for the next two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
