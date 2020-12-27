Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will sit out Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.
Coach Frank Vogel said that Davis is nursing a right calf contusion.
Davis, 27, is averaging a team-best 23.0 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds in two games for the 1-1 Lakers. He signed a five-year, $190 million deal in the offseason.
Last season, Davis was 10th in the NBA in scoring at 26.1 points per game and averaged 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Davis is averaging 24.0 points and 10.4 rebounds in 530 career games (525 starts) with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, who selected him with the top overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.