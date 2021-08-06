The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that they have extended the contract of head coach Frank Vogel.

The length of the extension was not announced, but longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein reported earlier Friday that the extension would only be for one season.

Vogel, 48, signed a three-year contract before the 2019-20 season.

In his two seasons leading the Lakers, Vogel has a 94-49 record, one division title, one Western Conference championship and one NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

He has a 398-340 record in his career as a head coach with previous stints with the Indiana Pacers (2010-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-18).

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.