Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis sustained a strained left groin injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the host Phoenix Suns.
Kyle Kuzma started the second half in place of Davis, who was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Davis injured himself on a fall following a drive to the basket with 48.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter. He made just 2 of 9 shots for six points in 19 minutes during the first half.
Davis was listed as questionable to play on Sunday with a knee injury. He had scored 34 points in each of the two previous games of the series.
--Field Level Media
