Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis left Sunday's night game at Denver with a right Achilles injury and did not return.
Davis, who missed two games last week due to tendonosis on the same Achilles, bumped legs with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic with 2:39 left in the second quarter. He stayed in the game to make two free throws and then walked gingerly to the locker room.
According to ESPN, Davis has some swelling after aggravating his Achilles injury and will have an MRI on Monday.
Davis had 15 points in 14 minutes before leaving with the Lakers trailing 60-55. The Nuggets won 122-105.
