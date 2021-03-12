Anthony Davis is making progress in his recovery from a strained right calf, but he is still at least two weeks from returning to action for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team announced the update about the All-Star big man's condition Friday, stating that he will be re-evaluated in a fortnight.
Entering their Friday night contest against the visiting Indiana Pacers, the Lakers were 3-6 without Davis since he got hurt during a loss at Denver on Feb. 14.
Davis, 28, is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds through 23 games this season. The eight-time All-Star is in his second season with Los Angeles, having led the team to an NBA championship last summer.
