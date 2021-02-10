Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he continues to deal with a right Achilles injury.
The official diagnosis is Achilles tendinosis, which is defined as a "degeneration of a tendon from overuse."
Kyle Kuzma drew the start Wednesday in place of Davis after Markieff Morris took that position during the team's overtime victory over the Thunder on Monday.
Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 21 contests this season.
Alex Caruso (hand) also was out for Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Thunder had just nine players available as well. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), Theo Maledon (health and safety protocol), George Hill (thumb) and Trevor Ariza (personal) were all out for Wednesday's game.
--Field Level Media
