The LPGA on Wednesday announced that Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando will host the $2 million Gainbridge LPGA in 2021.
The 120-player event will be held Feb. 25-28.
"We are thrilled to bring the LPGA Tour to Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for the second event of our record-breaking 2021 season," said Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's Chief Tournament Business Officer. "Lake Nona will be a top-quality, competitive test for the world's best professional golfers, and we're excited to showcase their abilities in Orlando come February on a global stage."
This is the second LPGA Tour event to be held at Lake Nona. In 1990, the club hosted the inaugural Solheim Cup, where the United States defeated Europe.
The Gainbridge LPGA will be the second of five events in Florida during the 2021 season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.