Los Angeles FC signed forward Michee Ngalina on an initial loan period from the USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
LAFC acquired his priority from the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money in 2022. LAFC also received a 2021 international roster slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $50,000 in GAM in 2022.
The deal includes a purchase option.
Ngalina, 21, has eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances (20 starts) with Switchbacks FC this season. He made a brief appearance in one career MLS match with the Philadelphia Union in 2019.
--Field Level Media
