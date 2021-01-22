Los Angeles FC completed the permanent transfer of Colombian defender Jesus David Murillo on Friday.
Murillo, 26, appeared in LAFC's final six matches in 2020 while on loan from Deportivo Independiente Medellin.
He tallied his lone assist of the season in a postseason-clinching 2-1 win against the Houston Dynamo on Oct. 28.
"Re-signing Jesus was of utmost priority for us and we are excited to know he will be with us from the start of the season," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "It was evident from the moment Jesus joined us that he fit in very well with our group and our system. He is a strong and reliable defender with a commanding presence on both ends of the field."
Before joining LAFC, Murillo played for Independente Medellin (2018-20), Patriotas Bocaya (2014-17) and Deportivo Pasto (2013-14).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.