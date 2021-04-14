Los Angeles FC is opening the 2021 season favored to win the club's first MLS Cup title.
LAFC has been installed as the 5-1 favorite by SportsBetting.com, slightly ahead of the defending champion Columbus Crew. LAFC are entering their fourth MLS season, winning the Supporters Shield in 2019 only to lose in the semifinals. They finished 9-8-5 in the shortened 2020 season.
The Crew are coming off their first MLS Cup title after defeating the Seattle Sounders in last year's final. The Sounders, who lost Jordan Morris to a torn ACL while the forward was on loan to Swansea City, are 10-1 behind Toronto FC at 9-1.
Orlando City is also being offered at 10-1 by the sportsbook, while the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes are tied for the longest odds at 100-1.
