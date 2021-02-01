Los Angeles FC will be without Brian Rodriguez at the start of the 2021 season after the forward was transferred to UD Almeria of Spain's second division.
The transfer lasts until May when UD Almeria's season ends but could be longer. Rodriguez, who has also played 20 games with Uruguay's national team, can make the move permanent if specific performance thresholds are met.
The 20-year-old was a designated player for LAFC along with stars Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. He had two goals and seven assists in 19 games in 2020. He joined LAFC in 2019 from Penarol in Uruguay.
UD Almeria is in second place of La Liga 2 and is in line for a promotion to the country's highest level of club play.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.