The inaugural LA Bowl was rescheduled for December 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bowl committee announced on Monday.
The game was to be played Dec. 30 at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. -- home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers -- and feature the No. 1 team in the Mountain West Conference against the No. 5 team in the Pac-12.
"The inaugural LA Bowl has been postponed to 2021," the game's official Twitter account posted Monday. "While the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from having the game this year, we look forward to hosting teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences at SoFi Stadium next December."
The LA Bowl became the 11th bowl game canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
