Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards has elected to transfer, new coach Mark Adams said.
Adams recently was promoted to head coach after Chris Beard left for the Texas gig.
"Kyler Edwards put his name in the portal when the season ended wanting to explore his options," Adams said in a news release. "Kyler has contacted me and informed me he has decided to leave Texas Tech. His contributions to Texas Tech the last three years are invaluable. I'm thankful for all Kyler has done here and proud we helped him grow as a player and as a person."
Edwards averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29 games (26 starts) this season.
Overall, he had career averages of 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 98 appearances (57 starts) with the Red Raiders.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.