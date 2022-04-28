Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Travis Demeritte (48) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after a victory against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan attempts to catch a home run ball hit by third baseman Austin Riley (not pictured) as Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) and center fielder Jason Heyward (22) look on in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) congratulates right fielder Adam Duvall (14) after a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ethan Roberts (21) reacts after giving up a home run to Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the field against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) in the field against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to the dugout against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) attempts to turn a double play past Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to first against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the field against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a runner out at first against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after a single against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) holds a bat in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) runs off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) walks off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) grounds out in his first at bat after returning from injury against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) poses for a photo after exchanging lineup cards with Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras before a game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) signs autographs before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) enters the dugout before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Wright threw seven strong innings and Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall both hit their first home runs of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs and earn their first series win of the season.
Wright (3-0) allowed one run on three hits, a season-high four walks and eight strikeouts. The Braves are 8-1 in Wright's last nine starts dating back to Sept. 13, 2020.
A.J. Minter worked the eighth and Will Smith the ninth, each pitching a scoreless inning.
Swanson hit his first home run of 2022 in the third inning, and Duvall hit a two-run shot in the eighth to complete a three-run inning.
Chicago starter Drew Smyly (1-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers, five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the lineup 10 months after tearing his right ACL against the Miami Marlins. He grounded out to third base in his first at-bat after receiving a standing ovation. He went 1-for-5, striking out twice, and also stole two bases. He made a nice defensive play in right field to hold Jason Heyward to a single in the fifth inning.
Acuna, 24, learned at 1 a.m. that he would be activated in time to start in right field for the Braves. He had not expected to return for another week, but the team's front office and medical staff decided to make the move now.
Atlanta scored a run in the first when Austin Riley hit his fifth home run, a long fly that landed midway up the bleachers in left-center field.
The Cubs scored their run in the second inning. With runners on the corners, Wright picked Nico Hoerner off first base. But Hoerner got in a rundown long enough to allow Alfonso Rivas to score.
The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Swanson hit a 432-foot shot to left-center.
Atlanta's burst in the eighth inning put the game away. Travis d'Arnaud doubled home the first run, and Duvall followed a long homer to left-center off reliever Ethan Roberts.
