Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) catches a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves first baseman Austin Riley (27) during the ninth inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) gives an autographed ball to a young Braves fan after getting the save in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) signs a ball for a young fan after the of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches during the eighth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) congratulates relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after he gets the save during the of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catching coach Sal Fasano (57) celebrates the win after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti (64) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run during the third inning of the gameagainst the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is safe after avoiding a pick off during the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates a home run during the third inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) is safe at second after hitting a double during the second inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run during the third inning of the gameagainst the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) dives to tag Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the second inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) dives to tag Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the second inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) catches a foul ball hit by Atlanta Braves first baseman Austin Riley (27) during the ninth inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin (56) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) gives an autographed ball to a young Braves fan after getting the save in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) signs a ball for a young fan after the of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches during the eighth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) congratulates relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after he gets the save during the of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catching coach Sal Fasano (57) celebrates the win after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves won, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Andrew Bellatti (64) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run during the third inning of the gameagainst the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is safe after avoiding a pick off during the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates a home run during the third inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) is safe at second after hitting a double during the second inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) hits a home run during the third inning of the gameagainst the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) after hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) pitches during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates hitting a two run homer during the fourth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) dives to tag Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the second inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
John Geliebter
Sep 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) dives to tag Atlanta Braves designated hitter Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the second inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Harris II was a triple shy of the cycle, William Contreras added a homer, two singles and two RBIs and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday.
Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson each contributed two hits and an RBI and Travis d'Arnaud had two hits for the Braves (94-58), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ronald Acuna Jr. was held out of the lineup for a third straight game with a sore back.
Braves starter Kyle Wright (20-5) tossed a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings and wound up allowing two hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks. Wright became the first pitcher to win 20 games this season.
Kenley Jansen threw a scoreless ninth inning for his 37th save in 44 chances.
Bryce Harper hit a home run and knocked in two runs for the Phillies (83-68), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Phillies starter Bailey Falter (5-4) lasted only 3 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and six runs. He struck out six and didn't issue a walk.
The Braves went ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Grissom hit an RBI single.
Contreras hit a solo homer to right-center with two outs in the third for a 2-0 advantage. It was Contreras' 20th home run of the season.
In the fourth, Harris added a two-run homer, Swanson and Contreras each had an RBI single and the Braves took a 6-0 lead.
Despite going without a hit through the first 5 1/3 innings, the Phillies drew two walks and J.T. Realmuto reached on an error. Rhys Hoskins doubled with one out in the sixth and Harper followed with a two-run homer to close within 6-2.
Nick Maton hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Brandon Marsh and cut the deficit to 6-3. Marsh had reached on an error to lead off the inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.