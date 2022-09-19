Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) catches a pop fly as right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) approaches against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts to a play against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides in safely at third base against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) forces a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (62) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) steals second past Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia (2) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (62) celebrates after a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) slides in safely with a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals head coach Mack Brown runs off the field after checking on third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (not pictured) Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a RBI single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a RBI single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cory Abbott (77) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws a runner out at first against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cory Abbott (77) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) catches a pop fly as right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) approaches against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts to a play against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides in safely at third base against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses (45) forces a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (62) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) steals second past Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia (2) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Alex Call (62) celebrates after a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (14) slides in safely with a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals head coach Mack Brown runs off the field after checking on third baseman Ildemaro Vargas (not pictured) Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a RBI single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a RBI single against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cory Abbott (77) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws a runner out at first against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cory Abbott (77) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Wright earned his major-league-leading 19th victory and the Atlanta Braves won their ninth straight home game, a 5-2 decision over the Washington Nationals on Monday.
The Braves (92-55) improved to 11-3 against Washington (51-96) this year. The home winning streak is the team's longest of the season and the longest since the club's modern-era record of 13 in 2019.
Wright (19-5) pitched six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts. It was the sixth straight win for the right-hander, who is trying to become the first Atlanta pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz won 21 in 2003. The Braves are 22-6 in games started by Wright, who improved to 3-0 against the Nationals this season.
The Atlanta bullpen finished with three scoreless innings, one each from Jesse Chavez, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen, who earned his National League-leading 35th save.
The losing pitcher was Cory Abbott (0-3), who pitched four innings and gave up four runs on six hits and two walks without a strikeout.
The Braves scored in the first inning on Austin Riley's 37th homer, which just made it over the fence in left-center.
Atlanta upped the lead to 4-0 by scoring three times in the fourth. Travis d'Arnaud and Michael Harris II had RBI singles and William Contreras added a sacrifice fly.
The Nationals made it 4-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth. Victor Robles had a sacrifice fly and Alex Call doubled home a run.
Atlanta tacked on a run in the seventh. Eddie Rosario thought he had drawn a walk, but the pitch had been called a strike. Three pitches later he swatted a solo homer, his fifth, to right-center field.
Washington's Joey Meneses went 4-for-4, the second four-hit game of his career, and stole the first base of his career. Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, entered the game in a 1-for-13 slump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.