Kyle Westmoreland, who received a sponsors exemption to play in The RSM Classic, withdrew Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Westmoreland is in self-isolation, the PGA Tour said. He was replaced in the field by first alternate Ryan Armour.

The $7.2 million RSM Classic starts Thursday at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga. Robert Streb is the defending champion.

Westmoreland, a 30-year-old Texan, plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has no career wins.

