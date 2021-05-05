Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night.
Kyle Seager also homered for Seattle and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.
Lewis, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, followed with a homer to right-center field off Baltimore left-hander Tanner Scott. It was Lewis' third homer of the season but his first with anyone on base.
Mariners right-hander Rafael Montero (3-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth to get the victory.
Baltimore right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. (1-3) entered in the bottom of the inning but failed to retire any of the three batters he faced.
Sam Haggerty led off with a line-drive single to right field. Lakins then walked Mitch Haniger and Ty France, who was mired in a 1-for-28 slump, to load the bases.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde brought in Scott to face the left-handed-hitting Seager, who spoiled the plan by lofting a sacrifice fly to center. Lewis hit the next pitch out to right-center, making it 5-1.
The Orioles scored on a run in the ninth on Trey Mancini's two-out single.
The Mariners opened the scoring in the fourth inning as Seager lined a one-out homer to right field on a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Jorge Lopez.
The Orioles tied it with one out in the fifth on Rio Ruiz's towering home run to right on the first pitch of the at-bat from right-hander Justin Dunn.
Lopez allowed one run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. He was pulled with the bases loaded in the fifth after issuing two walks and giving up a single to Haggerty. Right-hander Adam Plutko replaced Lopez and got Haniger to hit a grounder back to the mound to end the inning.
Dunn, whose only victory this season came April 15 in Baltimore, went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits. He walked four and struck out six.
--Field Level Media
