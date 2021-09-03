Kyle Schwarber delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning and had three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox prevailed 8-5 in a slugfest against the visiting Cleveland Indians to open a three-game series Friday night.
Schwarber (2-for-5) also clubbed a solo blast for his 150th career home run. Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh and Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Arauz each had solo shots for Boston (78-59), which has won three straight and eight of 12 games overall.
Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino (4-3) earned the win after striking out a pair to cap the visiting seventh. Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up three runs on six hits with a pair of walks and nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
The Red Sox moved three games ahead of the Oakland A's for the second American League wild card spot.
Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez had a solo shot and two RBIs for Cleveland (67-65). Indians starter Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- while walking two and striking out six over six innings.
The loss snapped Cleveland's four-game winning streak that began with a 7-5 win over Boston to avoid a three-game sweep at home last Sunday.
Schwarber's 29th home run of the season put Boston ahead 1-0 in the first inning.
A rare Plawecki home run doubled the Red Sox's lead in the second. With two outs in the inning, 28-year-old Red Sox second baseman Jack Lopez doubled to right field to record his first major league hit.
Ramirez put the Indians on the board with his team-leading 32nd home run in the fourth. Boston got the run back in the bottom of the inning as Arauz cleared the bullpens in right field to make it 3-1.
Hedges tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run bomb for his eighth homer of the year off Eovaldi in the seventh.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.