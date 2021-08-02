Kyle Lowry has agreed to join the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Toronto Raptors.
Lowry, 35, spent nine seasons in Toronto and won the NBA championship in 2019 but evaded a trade at the midseason deadline in February.
A six-time NBA All-Star, Lowry posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon: "MIAMI HEAT X KYLE LOWRY ... LET'S GOO!!"
The Heat are expected to sign Lowry to a three-year deal, ESPN reported, in addition to signing All-Star Jimmy Butler to a four-year extension worth $172 million.
Miami also agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, according to his agent -- reportedly the largest contract ever signed by an undrafted player.
The Heat also added veteran forward P.J. Tucker on a two-year, $15 million, according to The Athletic. Tucker, 36, played for both the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee last season, helping the Bucks to an NBA title when he averaged four points and 3.8 rebounds in the six-game Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN reported the Raptors likely would receive point guard Goran Dragic, 35, and forward Precious Achiuwa, 21, as part of the trade when deals can become official on Friday.
The Heat picked up Dragic's option earlier this week, but he is considered a buyout candidate.
--Field Level Media
