Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) fires his six shooter guns in victory lane after he wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) drives down pit road after he crashes during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates in victory lane after he wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads driver William Byron (24) and driver Kevin Harvick (4) on the restart during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) drives through the infield grass during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) fist bumps a fan as he introduced before the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) poses with the trophy in victory lane after he wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) leaves the race with a blown engine during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) takes the checkered flag as he wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) drives down pit road after he crashes during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the field on a restart during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) performs a burnout after he wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Kevin Harvick (4) and driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) drives into turn one during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of turn four during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver William Byron (24) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the restart during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) and driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Anthony Alfredo (38) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) and driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Kevin Harvick (4) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A view of the restart during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Kyle Busch (18) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) and driver William Byron (24) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) and driver Kyle Busch (18) and driver Brad Keselowski (2) drives down put road during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The crew of NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) works on his case after Wallace crashes during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) and driver Alex Bowman (48) and driver Christopher Bell (20) make a pit stop during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman (6) drives down pit road after crashing during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The crew of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) works on his case after Wallace crashes during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The crew of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) works on his case after Wallace crashes during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) drives down pit road after crashing during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Quin Houff (00) makes a pit stop during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The crew of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) works on his case after Wallace crashes during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer (41) drives down pit road after crashing during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) and driver Christopher Bell (20) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer (41) and driver Kurt Busch (1) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Anthony Alfredo (38) and driver Corey LaJoie (7) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) and driver Christopher Bell (20) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (1) and driver Erik Jones (43) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto (21) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Garrett Smithley (15) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The field drives down pit road during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Timmy Hill (13) and driver Denny Hamlin (11) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) and driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and driver Christopher Bell (20) during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Daniel Suarez (99) during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A of the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) and driver Chase Elliott (9) and driver Kyle Larson (5) and driver Erik Jones (43) during the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Former NFL running back and Half of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett is interviewed before the start of the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Former NFL wide receiver and Half of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown is interviewed before the start of the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Former NFL running back and Half of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett is interviewed before the start of the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NFL Half of Fame members and Heisman Trophy winners Tim Brown (left) and Tony Dorsett (right) are interviewed before the start of the NASCAR round of 8 opening race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports