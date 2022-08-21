Aug 21, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers race up the hill through the esses during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) leads a pack of cars during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, leads the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Aug 21, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers race up the hill through the esses during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew OHaren
Aug 21, 2022; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) leads a pack of cars during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew OHaren
WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, leads the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in a late restart Sunday to repeat as the winner of the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
With five laps to go and on the front row with Elliott, Larson -- who also won Saturday's Xfinity race -- ran his No. 5 Chevrolet deep into Turn 1 and forced Elliott's No. 9 off the 2.54-mile road course.
Larson held a steady lead over AJ Allmendinger and went on to record his second win of 2022 -- the other coming at Auto Club Speedway, his home track in Fontana, Calif. in late February.
The victory marked his fourth time taking the checkers on a road course and second at Watkins Glen.
Allmendinger brought his car home second, 0.882 seconds behind, while Joey Logano, Elliott and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.
Elliott earned enough points to clinch the regular season's point championship, giving him even more of a playoff bonus when NASCAR begins the postseason in two weeks.
The event was delayed for an hour because of lightning and started in a downpour, forcing teams to bolt on rain tires.
Entering the race as the betting favorite, seven-time road-course winner Elliott claimed his 12th career pole starting position in qualifying, and his No. 9 Chevrolet led the 39-car field to the checkers in New York's Finger Lakes region.
Yet as multiple cars were sliding off the rain-soaked course throughout the field, Michael McDowell made a power move and passed Elliott on Lap 4 for the lead and pulled away.
However, the rain soon stopped, and many teams decided to switch to slick tires instead of rain ones to navigate the serpentine course as Stage 1 neared its end.
Chase Briscoe won the 20-lap segment, but Elliott accumulated enough points on Stage 1 to clinch the regular-season title.
As the track continued to improve to normal dry conditions, Logano beat Kyle Busch for his fourth career stage win on Lap 40.
Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen made his Cup debut by starting 27th for the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing team. After running as high as ninth early, the Finnish driver brought the Chevrolet home in 37th after wrecking into a tire barrier in the middle of the 90-lap race.
"It was good fun. I felt more confident all the time," said Raikkonen, who won the 2007 F1 championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.