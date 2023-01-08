Kyle Connor had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets extended their win streak to five games with a high-scoring 7-4 victory against the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.
It was Connor's second hat trick of the season and fourth of his NHL career. It also helped him reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive season.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had four assists for the Jets and David Rittich made 34 saves in the victory.
J.T. Miller had a three-point night for the Canucks, who were coming off a victory against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Connor scored twice in the first period, first giving Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 6:22 by ripping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Colin Delia. He then scored his 19th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 7:59 of the period, beating Delia between the legs on a partial breakaway.
Miller countered for Vancouver at 15:14 of the period, and Jack Studnicka tied the game at 2-2 at 17:33 with his third goal of the season.
Winnipeg restored a two-goal lead, 4-2, early in the second period on goals by Nikolaj Ehlers and Morgan Barron, forcing the Canucks to make a goalie change after Delia allowed four goals on 13 shots.
Vancouver then charged back again on goals by Bo Horvat and Sheldon Dries, tying the game at 4-4 at 9:26 of the middle period.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby put Winnipeg ahead 5-4 with 1:43 remaining in the second period with a wrist shot from the circle.
Dylan DeMelo scored a short-handed goal to make it 6-4 5:29 into the third period, joining a rush and finishing a drop pass from Jonsson-Fjallby.
Connor completed the hat trick at 13:42 of the third period.
Spencer Martin stopped 11 of 14 shots in relief for Vancouver in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.