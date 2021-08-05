Slovakian Kristina Kucova held off home-country favorite Irina Bara 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in a marathon three-set match to advance to the quarterfinals of the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Thursday.

The No. 8 seed, Kucova needed three hours, four minutes to defeat Bara in a match that was a statistical stalemate on paper. They split total points won, first service points won and first return points won almost down the middle.

Next for Kucova is Mayar Sharif of Egypt, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Alex Eala of the Philippines. Also advancing Thursday were Czech Kristyna Pliskova, a 6-4, 6-4 winner against Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, and Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, who defeated Lara Arruabarrena of Spain 6-3, 7-5.

--Field Level Media

