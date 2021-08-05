Slovakian Kristina Kucova held off home-country favorite Irina Bara 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in a marathon three-set match to advance to the quarterfinals of the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Thursday.
The No. 8 seed, Kucova needed three hours, four minutes to defeat Bara in a match that was a statistical stalemate on paper. They split total points won, first service points won and first return points won almost down the middle.
Next for Kucova is Mayar Sharif of Egypt, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Alex Eala of the Philippines. Also advancing Thursday were Czech Kristyna Pliskova, a 6-4, 6-4 winner against Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, and Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, who defeated Lara Arruabarrena of Spain 6-3, 7-5.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.