Kris Murray scored 26 points to lead host Iowa to a 112-106 overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Tony Perkins scored 24 points and Payton Sandfort added 22 for Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten), which rallied from a 91-78 deficit with 1:34 remaining in regulation.
The Hawkeyes got hot from 3-point range, scoring 23 points over a span of 1:31 to improbably tie the game at 101-101 with 3.3 seconds left in regulation.
Connor McCaffery hit a 3-pointer with over 39 seconds left to bring Iowa within seven at 96-89. Following a Michigan State turnover, Murray drained a 3-pointer to cut Michigan State's lead to four with 30.7 seconds remaining.
With 10.8 seconds left, McCaffery hit a 3-pointer to make it 100-98 Michigan State.
Iowa then fouled Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, who split a pair of free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining to give the Spartans a 101-98 lead.
The Hawkeyes then got an open shot for Sandfort, who nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 101-101 with 3.3 seconds remaining.
A halfcourt shot by Hoggard just missed before the buzzer sounded.
In the overtime, Iowa took control, going up 108-103 with 1:05 remaining after a tip-in by Perkins.
Following two free throws by Joey Hauser with 57 seconds remaining that made it 108-105, Iowa all but put the game away when Perkins tipped in a miss shot with under 30 seconds left to give Iowa a 110-105 lead.
Tyson Walker scored a season-high 31 points and Jaden Akins had 21 in defeat for Michigan State (17-11, 9-8), which shot 11 of 15 from 3-point range, 59.3 percent overall (32 of 54) and 31 of 36 from the foul line.
Iowa went 17 of 36 from 3-point range, shot 50.7 percent overall (38 of 75) and went 19 of 25 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.