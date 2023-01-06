Kris Murray tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds and made the key defensive play as Iowa rallied from a 21-point deficit to topple No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday in Iowa City.
Filip Rebraca contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor McCaffery added 16 points as Iowa (9-6, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.
With 12 seconds left and Iowa protecting a one-point lead, Murray blocked a layup attempt by Jalen Hood-Schifino, came down with the rebound and drew a foul. Murray's two free throws gave the Hawkeyes an 89-86 lead.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 17, Trayce Jackson-Davis showed no rust as he registered 30 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Indiana (10-4, 1-2).
It was the first game for the Hoosiers after 12 days off and Jackson-Davis had missed the previous two Indiana games with a back injury.
Hood-Schifino finished with 21 points and nine assists. Race Thompson scored nine points for the Hoosiers before sitting out the second half with a knee injury.
It was an emotional win for Iowa after Patrick McCaffery, son of coach Fran McCaffery, left the team earlier this week to address anxiety issues.
Indiana led 84-78 when Hood-Schifino made a layup with 3:42 left. But it would be the Hoosiers' final field goal of the game.
Iowa responded with a 9-0 run, with McCaffery supplying four of the points on free throws as the Hawkeyes took the lead for good, 87-84, with 1:39 left.
In a high-octane first half, Indiana went on an early 15-0 run fueled by back-to-back dunks by Jackson-Davis and five straight points by Thompson as the Hoosiers took a 23-4 lead.
Midway through the half, Indiana had hit 13 of its first 16 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, on its way to a 35-15 lead.
But Iowa answered with an 11-point run, started and finished by 3-pointers from McCaffery and Murray.
At the break, Indiana had a 50-40 lead after shooting 65.5 percent from the floor and making 5 of 7 shots from distance.
Early in the second half, Iowa went on a 10-point run that included 3-pointers by Murray and McCaffery.
Murray gave Iowa a 76-72 lead with 7:33 left as he battled inside for a three-point play.
Indiana answered with the next eight points as Jackson-Davis hit two free throws and assisted on two field goals. But Iowa had the final response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.