The Seattle Kraken signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Wednesday.
Sheahan, 29, recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 53 games last season with the Buffalo Sabres.
"We're excited to add an experienced veteran like Riley to our organization," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "His versatility, strong penalty-killing ability and skill in the faceoff circle make him a valuable addition to our forward group."
Sheahan has collected 177 points (70 goals, 107 assists) in 566 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and Sabres. He was selected by the Red Wings with the 21st overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft out of Notre Dame.
--Field Level Media
