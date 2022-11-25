Andre Burakovsky scored twice as the streaking Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 Friday night in Las Vegas.
Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle also tallied and Adam Larsson had two assists for the Kraken, who won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11.
Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, making his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 21, made 19 saves.
The Kraken pulled within six points of first-place Vegas in the NHL's Pacific Division with two games in hand.
Nicolas Roy and Phil Kessel scored and Shea Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights, who had a four-game point streak (3-0-1) snapped. Goalie Adin Hill stopped 24 of 28 shots.
The Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the opening eight minutes. Donato scored at 2:38 on a rebound of Larsson's shot from the blue line. Burakovsky doubled the advantage at the eight-minute mark on a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle after taking a drop pass from Larsson.
It took the Golden Knights less than five minutes to tie the score. Roy scored a power-play goal at 10:46, chipping a rebound past Grubauer from the top of the crease.
Vegas tied it at 12:50 as Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy lifted the stick of Shea Theodore as he drove to the net, but the puck slid straight to Kessel for a one-timer from low in the right faceoff circle.
The Kraken regained the lead at 5:20 of the second as defenseman Jamie Oleksiak drove the puck into the right-wing corner and dropped a pass back to Burakovsky for a wrist shot from just inside the faceoff dot. The puck sailed over Hill's catching glove.
Eberle restored the two-goal lead at 18:46, taking a pass from rookie Matty Beniers and skating between two defenders in the slot. Hill made a sprawling save on Eberle's initial shot, but the forward lifted the rebound over the goalie's stick to make it 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.