The Seattle Kraken confirmed Monday that forward Brandon Tanev will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Tanev, who turns 30 on Friday, sustained the knee injury during a Dec. 18 home loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

He finishes the season with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 30 games.

Seattle selected Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Expansion Draft in July. He is in the third year of a six-year, $21 million deal signed in July 2019.

Tanev has 107 points (51 goals, 56 assists) in 325 career games with the Winnipeg Jets (2016-19), Penguins (2019-21) and Kraken.

--Field Level Media

