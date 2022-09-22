Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-1 victory on Thursday.
Wong recorded his sixth career multi-homer game to lead the Brewers (80-70), who moved two games behind Philadelphia (81-67) for the third and final National League wild-card berth pending the result of the Phillies' Thursday night game against the Atlanta Braves.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (12-4) allowed one run on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out 11, giving him 32 strikeouts in his past three starts.
Kyle Farmer homered for Cincinnati (59-91), which was held to four hits and lost for the 11th time in its last 14 games.
Milwaukee took an early 2-0 lead in the second when Hunter Renfroe drew a leadoff walk and Wong deposited a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Greene (4-13) over the right field seats.
Greene yielded two runs on two hits over five innings with three walks and eight strikeouts. He has 27 strikeouts in his past 17 innings.
Dauri Moreta replaced Greene to start the sixth inning and issued a leadoff walk to Rowdy Tellez. Wong then delivered a one-out homer to right field to extend the Brewers' lead to 4-0.
Farmer put the Reds on the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth against Woodruff. The 391-foot shot came one batter after Jonathan India hit into a double play.
Wong continued his career night with two outs in the eighth. His solo blast against Joel Kuhnel sailed into the right field seats, giving him a career-high 15 homers this year.
Wong's three-homer game is the 22nd in franchise history and the first since Christian Yelich accomplished the feat against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 15, 2019.
Alejo Lopez had two hits for Cincinnati, which has lost 11 of its first 16 meetings with Milwaukee this season.
Reds center fielder Michael Siani made his major league debut and went 0-for-3 while batting eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.