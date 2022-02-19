Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison added a season-high 24 as No. 12 Illinois joined Purdue atop the Big Ten standings by holding on for a 79-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan State Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
Cockburn finished one rebound shy of his school-record 43rd double-double for the Illini (19-7, 12-4), who never trailed as they swept the season series with the Spartans. Trent Frazier, who finished with 12 points, swished a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to stop Michigan State's desperate comeback.
The Spartans (18-8, 9-6) trailed by 16 with nine minutes to go, but Tyson Walker poured in 18 of his season-high 26 points in the final 6:30 to bring the hosts almost all the way back. A.J. Hoggard added 15 points and 8 assists while Julius Marble posted eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo missed another chance to tie Bob Knight for most wins at a Big Ten school. Knight won 662 in 29 years at Indiana while Izzo owns 661 in his 27th season at MSU.
Illinois jumped to a 19-8 lead on Cockburn's dunk with 9:47 left in the first half -- a possession that featured four quick passes around the perimeter that kept the ball one step ahead of Michigan State's rotating defense.
Michigan State went 6:23 without a point as Hoggard's running bank shot with 5:59 left snapped a 9-0 Illinois run. Prior to that point, the Spartans missed 15 of their first 18 shots and committed six turnovers.
Grandison canned 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first half to stake Illinois to a 34-22 lead at the break. The Illini pushed their lead to a game-high 16 (40-24) on Alfonso Plummer's jumper 1:31 into the second half, but the Spartans dug in and quickened the game's tempo.
Michigan State chopped its deficit to 47-39 on Walker's 15-foot pullup with 12:40 to go, but Illinois restored its lead to 62-46 on Frazier's second-chance 3-pointer with 9:10 left.
Again the Spartans rallied within eight on Marble's jump hook with 4:25 to go, then Walker went wild to drill two 3-pointers, a 17-footer and a driving 3-point play to get the Spartans within 76-74 with 47 seconds left. Frazier answered with the clinching 3 with 23 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.