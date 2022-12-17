Kobe Bufkin scored 22 points to lead Michigan to an 83-75 nonconference win over Lipscomb on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Jett Howard had 19 points and Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and seven rebounds for Michigan (7-3).
Will Pruitt led all scorers with 27 points Lipscomb (7-5). Quincy Clark scored 15 points and A.J. McGinnis added 13 points in defeat.
Michigan shot 50 percent from the field and 36.8 percent (7 of 19) from 3-point range, but only outrebounded Lipscomb by a 38-36 margin.
Lipscomb shot 41.8 percent from the field overall and 30 percent (9 of 30) from 3-point range.
Lipscomb committed 12 turnovers, while Michigan turned it over 10 times.
Lipscomb held a 73-69 lead with 4:27 remaining in the game, but the Wolverines took charge with a game-ending 14-2 surge.
Michigan essentially sealed the game with an 11-0 run over a span of 3:30 to take an 80-73 lead with 58 seconds remaining.
Six of those points were scored by freshman Dug McDaniel.
Michigan appeared to be in control, holding a 56-44 lead with 16:38 remaining in the game, but Lipscomb stormed back.
The Bisons used a 10-0 run over a span of 4:22 to take a 65-62 lead with 7:05 left.
Lipscomb started off good, taking a 15-11 lead with 15:08 remaining in the first half before Michigan started to assert itself.
The Wolverines went on a 14-2 run over the next 4:04 to take a 25-17 lead with 11:05 left until halftime.
Michigan continued to build its lead, going up 37-24 with 5:57 remaining in the first half.
Lipscomb had a brief surge, cutting Michigan's lead to seven at 41-34 with 2:48 to go in the first half before the Wolverines took a 49-41 lead at halftime.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.