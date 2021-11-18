Kobe Brown scored 13 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished six assists to lead the Missouri Tigers past the Northern Illinois Huskies 54-37 Thursday night in Columbia, Mo.
Jordan Wilmore scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers (2-1) in an on-site game that is part of the Jacksonville Classic.
Trendon Hankerson led the Huskies (2-1) with eight points, but he shot 3-for-17 from the field overall and 0-for-9 from three-point range. Keshawn Williams scored seven points but missed 9-of-10 shots from the field.
Missouri bounced back from an 80-66 loss to Kansas City at home with a strong defensive effort. The Tigers held the Huskies to 24.1 percent shooting (13-for-54) from the field.
Missouri led 24-21 at the half then scored 26 of the game's final 32 points of the game to pull away.
The Tigers started well, opening with a 7-2 lead while pounding the ball inside to the 7-foot-3 Wilmore. But their offense stalled as they turned the ball over nine times in the first half and missed 10 of 11 attempts from 3-point range.
The Huskies went on a 19-9 run and moved ahead 21-16 with 3:19 left in the half.
But the Tigers countered with easy transition baskets while scoring the last eight points before the break to take a three-point lead.
Neither team scored during the first 3:34 of the second half as this defensive struggle continued.
Consecutive three-point jumpers by Zool Kueth broke the ice and put Northern Illinois up 31-28.
Wilmore threw down dunks on back-to-back possessions to trigger a 14-1 run that put Missouri up 42-32.
The Tigers finally put the game away with Boogie Coleman's 3-point jumper with 2:57 left and Brown's tip-in with 1:52 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.