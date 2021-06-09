Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.