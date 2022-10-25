Phil Kessel matched the all-time NHL mark for consecutive games played on Monday, appearing for the 989th consecutive time.
The Vegas Golden Knights right winger skated against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas to tie the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.
Kessel, 35, began his streak on Nov. 3, 2009, the 13th game of the Maple Leafs' season. He was sidelined for the first 12 games of the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Kessel began his career with the Boston Bruins (2006-07 to 2008-09) prior to starting the streak.
He since has played for the Maple Leafs (2009-10 to 2014-15), the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16 to 2018-19), the Arizona Coyotes (2019-20 to 2021-22) and the Golden Knights (2022-23).
Yandle moved to the top of the list when he appeared in his 965th consecutive game on Jan. 25, passing the record that had been held by Doug Jarvis. Yandle began his streak in March 2009, and his run ended when he was scratched from a game on April 2.
Jarvis' streak ran from 1975-87.
Kessel was part of consecutive Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
After logging an assist in the first period on Monday as Vegas beat Toronto 3-1, Kessel has 399 goals and 559 assists in 1,211 career NHL games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.