Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skated Tuesday in his first practice since November spinal surgery.
Eichel, wearing a red non-contact jersey, joined his teammates for the optional morning skate in Las Vegas.
Eichel, 25, had been rehabilitating in Charlotte, N.C., following an artificial disk replacement in his neck.
"Bit of an emotional moment for me," Eichel said. "Just another step in the process. This was like a kid on Christmas waking up in the morning, getting the opportunity to get back on the ice with the guys. ...
"Just with everything that I've been through, it seems like things are getting back to normal for me, so that's what I wanted all along. It felt really good to be here and really feel like you're, I guess, part of the group."
At the time of his surgery, Eichel said he expected to return within three months and be back at full strength in six months. He is uncertain when he will resume game action.
"I wouldn't say there's really a target date at this point," Eichel said. "I think it's ... see how you feel and see how you progress and how confident and comfortable you are. I think at that point, you'll know. ...
"I feel like I'll know mentally and physically and emotionally when I'm ready to go. The team and the organization has been so supportive not putting a hard date of when I need to be back or when they expect me to be back. Just very low pressure. You have different milestones you want to meet during this process."
Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said, "Nice to see him. At the same time, you want to temper your enthusiasm, because this is just the first step."
Eichel was traded to Vegas from Buffalo on Nov. 4 following a lengthy holdout, after he had clashed with Sabres management about his health care. He was adamant about having the artificial disk replacement, while Buffalo wanted him to have fusion surgery to repair his herniated disk.
Eichel is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $80 million deal. The Golden Knights reportedly absorbed his $10 million cap hit for the current season.
The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2015 out of Boston University, Eichel racked up 139 goals and 355 points in 375 games for the Sabres.
