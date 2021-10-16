Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is week-to-week with a fractured foot, coach Peter DeBoer said Saturday.

Sportsnet, however, reported Pacioretty could be sidelined as many as six weeks after blocking a shot with his skate in the Golden Knights' 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

"Blocked an innocent looking shot. Just one of those things," DeBoer said Saturday.

Pacioretty, 32, collected two goals and an assist in Vegas' 4-3 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken in Tuesday's season opener. He was held off the scoresheet versus the Kings.

Pacioretty has 608 points (306 goals, 302 assists) in 813 career games with the Montreal Canadiens (2008-18) and Golden Knights.

--Field Level Media

