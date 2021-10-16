Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is week-to-week with a fractured foot, coach Peter DeBoer said Saturday.
Sportsnet, however, reported Pacioretty could be sidelined as many as six weeks after blocking a shot with his skate in the Golden Knights' 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
"Blocked an innocent looking shot. Just one of those things," DeBoer said Saturday.
Pacioretty, 32, collected two goals and an assist in Vegas' 4-3 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken in Tuesday's season opener. He was held off the scoresheet versus the Kings.
Pacioretty has 608 points (306 goals, 302 assists) in 813 career games with the Montreal Canadiens (2008-18) and Golden Knights.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.