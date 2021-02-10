Zach Whitecloud scored on a rebound with 3:56 remaining as the Vegas Golden Knights, despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period, pulled out a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Whitecloud pinched in from the left side of the net to knock in a rebound of a William Carrier shot to score the winner, his second goal of the season. Vegas improved to 8-1-1, its best 10-game start in franchise history. The Golden Knights are 7-0-1 at T-Mobile Arena, the second-best home record in the NHL behind the Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-0-0 mark.
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy each a scored goal and Cody Glass added two assists for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season and 17-4-0 all-time against Anaheim.
Troy Terry posted a goal and an assist and Isac Lundestrom, Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf also scored for Anaheim, which fell to 0-2-1 against the Golden Knights this season. Ryan Miller, making back-to-back starts for the first time this season, logged 26 saves for the Ducks, and Kevin Shattenkirk added two assists.
Roy gave the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead near the end of the second period with his first goal of the season. He took a drop pass from Glass at the top of the right circle and then fired a wrist shot past Miller's blocker side.
However, Anaheim rallied to tie it 4-4 with goals on three consecutive shots over span of 4:57 in the third period. Terry got the first on a rebound of a Shattenkirk shot. Henrique followed when he dribbled a wrist shot under Fleury's pads. Getzlaf then tied it with his first goal of the season, tapping in a Rickard Rakell pass on the backdoor.
That set the stage for Whitecloud's game-winner. Vegas had allowed just five third-period goals all season before Anaheim's comeback.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.