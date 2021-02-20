Saturday's outdoor game pitting the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche in Stateline, Nev., has been suspended after one period due to poor ice conditions.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced on NBC that the game on the shores of Lake Tahoe will resume at 9 p.m. PT (Midnight ET).

"The plan is simply we concluded after consulting with our icemakers and both teams, we didn't think it was safe or appropriate (to play) at this time," Bettman said.

Bettman met with league officials and representatives from both teams before making his announcement after a delay of more than one hour.

The Avalanche held a 1-0 lead on a goal by defenseman Samuel Girard before officials elected to halt the game.

The rink is built on the 18th fairway of Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.