The New York Knicks waived guard James Young on Wednesday night.
Young, 25, spent three seasons with the Boston Celtics, who selected him in the first round (No. 17 overall) out of Kentucky in 2014. Young also appeared in six games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017-18.
In 95 career games, Young has averaged 2.3 points per game on 36.7 percent shooting from the field. He shot 27.7 percent from 3-point range.
Last season, Young played professionally in Israel.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.