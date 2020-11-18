The New York Knicks acquired the No. 23 pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft from the Utah Jazz, ESPN reported.

The Jazz will receive the Nos. 27 and 38 picks in exchange.

The Knicks also have the No. 8 selection in the draft, which will be the first under team president Leon Rose, who was hired in March.

New York finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-45 record and hired veteran coach Tom Thibodeau in the offseason. The team has not had a winning record since the 2012-12 season.

--Field Level Media

